Towson university holds commencement ceremony

TOWSON, Md. — For the first time since December of 2019, Towson University held is holding graduation ceremonies.

319 students graduated Monday at an outdoor ceremony at Johnny Unitas Stadium for the College of Health Professions.

Throughout the week more than 9,000 2020 and 2021 Towson University graduates will attend a commencement ceremony.

“This has been a year in the making.” said Brittany Cedenio, a class of 2020 graduate. “It just means a lot to me to be able to be in this ceremony something that’s normal in a year that hasn’t been normal at all.”

Monday’s ceremony is the first outdoor commencement at Towson since 2005.