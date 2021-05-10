Towson University graduates' bank info may have been compromised after cyberattack

TOWSON — Graduating students at Towson may have had their credit card information stolen after a cyberattack hit Herff Jones, the company that sells cap and gowns to a number of colleges and universities across the country.

In a message that was sent to graduates on Monday, Towson said in part:

"This notice is to make you aware that Herff Jones – the company that handles the purchases of our commencement regalia – has reported a possible cyber incident involving your payment card information. Herff Jones reported to the University that they have been the victim of a cyber-attack and that there are reports of possible fraudulent activity on customers’ personal payment card accounts. At the present time we have no indication that Towson University’s information systems were affected by this incident."

The incident is being investigated by Herff Jones and their third-party security experts, who have taken immediate actions to reinforce existing security measures and to mitigate its potential impact.

Herff Jones is working to determine which individuals were impacted in order to directly contact students in a timely manner.

Towson is encouraging students who purchased a cap and gown online to monitor their payment card account statements and credit reports for instances of unauthorized activity.

If any suspicious or unusual activity is discovered, they encourage students to report it immediately to their financial institution.

If you have any questions, please contact Herff Jones at 855-535-1795 (toll free) between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday.