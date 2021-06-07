Towson Town Center new content creator studio

TOWSON — A new place to check out at Towson Town Center.

An interactive content creator studio is now open there.

The grand opening for the spotlight was held last night.

So what does it offer?

"If you're a Youtuber, we have several different backgrounds for you to create your YouTube videos. If you're a photographer, several different backgrounds to create still images. If you are a model, several different backgrounds to create your look books. If you are a brand, and you want to create a brand campaign, we can do that right here for you at the spotlight, Towson."

You can reserve a time slot online.

General admission tickets cost 25 bucks for 30 minutes.