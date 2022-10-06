Towson Social Security office moves to new location Oct. 17

TOWSON, Md. — A reminder for Maryland Social Security recipients.

On October 17, the Towson Social Security office will officially move to their new location at 1220 East Joppa Road.

The office will be in suite 320 of building B.

Business operations at the current office on 28 Alleghany Avenue will end at the end of business hours on October 14.

Hours at the new office will be 9am to 4pm, Monday through Friday.

The agency strongly encourages those who can, to use its online services at www.socialsecurity.gov, or call for an appointment at 1-800-772-1213 or 1-800-325-0778.