Towson sixth grader finishes first book before the age of 12

TOWSON, Md. — "They are creative, courageous, innovative, mischievous, but very loving all at the same time."

Joshua Evans describes the characters in his book like they're his best friends and they could be, because this young author is just a kid himself.

He just finished his first book, 'The Coolsons Family...The Family of Peace' before he turned 12.

He celebrated his birthday with a virtual book launch.

"This book of their experiences take you on a journey through the life of a large family that laughs, cries, prays and fellowships together."

Joshua's an only child, but his story is about a family of 11...9 children and their parents.

"Is it kind of what you'd like to have for brothers and sisters or was it just entertaining?"

"It was both."

The inspiration for his writing comes from his mom Crystal Love who wrote a book called Finding Normal.

"Writing started with me journaling."

And so did Joshua.

"I'm very proud because he's very ambitious and motivated and he's determined to keep going."

During the pandemic, the 6th grader at Towson Concordia Prep admits he's missed social time with his friends, however that down time has provided him with plenty of time for journaling and writing.

"I wanted to share their story with other kids because I want to encourage them that they can also write as well."

He loves being an author so much there are more books in his future.

"I'm actually working on it right now. The next book is 'Coolson Kids Two'."