Towson grad defies odds and graduates after learning how to walk again

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Malachi and Rasul are twins and are also the commencement speakers for their graduation at Towson. They started in community college and now one is set to be a doctor and the other a lawyer.

"We started at a community college and moved on to Towson University and then going to the professional doctoral programs has definitely been a journey," said Malachi.

That journey had a major roadblock just nine months ago, Malachi had a hernia surgery and there were complications. He lost the feeling in both his legs and one of his arms.

"After that hernia surgery, those unforeseen circumstances that resulted in me having to learn how to stand again, walk again, move again, set again. It was definitely a process," Malachi said.

With the prospect of being paralyzed and nine months away from graduating, he felt his career was over. Rasul knew his brother needed him.

"It was a very emotional time for the whole family and I knew at that time that I needed to be that brother," Rasul said.

So, with the help of his brother and friends, Malachi came back and now will walk the stage to get his diploma with his brother.

"For me walking across that stage it's gonna mean everything. My brother and I we've worked so hard to get to this moment. Aside from the, walking across that stage, it will cause me to reminisce," said Malachi.

Looks like they will have a lot to reminisce about after college. Saying they excelled is an understatement. Malachi has been accepted into several Ivy League schools and will choose one of the dental schools to attend.

Rasul was a finalist candidate for a Rhode Scholarship. Rasul plans to pick one of the prestigious law schools that have offered him scholarships. It was Malachi's hurdles that motivated Rasul to achieve at a high level.

"Seeing his progress motivated me to continue to grow throughout the semester," said Rasul.

Needless to say, they both graduated with a 4.0 average. This tough journey, while dealing with large barriers, convinced both of them the sky's the limit.

"It reassured in me that we have the tenacity to go the distance," said Rasul.

They tell us they will use that tenacity to help underserved communities with their professions.