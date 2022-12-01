Towson-based Route One Apparel partners with Morton Salt

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson-based clothing store Route One Apparel, which is known for its "trendy and affordable Maryland pride apparel and accessories," is now partnering with an iconic Chicago brand - Morton Salt.

You can now pre-order stylish shirts and hats featuring the classic, umbrella-wielding Morton Salt girl. The designs include "Happy Holidays" and "Joy to the World" themes, as well as "Always Happy When It Rains" (riffing on the 1995 hit "Only Happy When It Rains" by the rock band Garbage).

Route One Apparel has previously partnered with more Maryland-oriented brands, like Old Bay, Natty Boh, Domino Sugar and Utz, although it recently also added a Hershey chocolate collection.

Kristin Edstrom, Sr. Brand Licensing Manager, Morton Salt, Inc., said in a statement:

“Route One Apparel’s Morton merchandise features both vintage and modern Morton designs that will appeal to new and existing Morton consumers alike.”

Ali von Paris, CEO and founder of Route One Apparel, also said: “Throughout our history, Route One Apparel has been fortunate to have the opportunity to collaborate with iconic national brands and create new designs featuring some of the most recognizable and beloved logos and mascots. We are thrilled to welcome Morton Salt to our licensee family and to become part of the Morton Umbrella Girl’s storied history.”

Route One Apparel was founded in 2010 from a dorm room at the University of Maryland, College Park, and now offers more than 3,000 unique products and designs.