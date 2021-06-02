Towson 4th of July Parade to make its return this year

TOWSON, Md. — This year, Towson will help celebrate the 4th of July by bringing back its annual parade.

While 4 on the 4th race will begin at 8:15am on July 3, the parade is scheduled to start at 10:30am and last through 12:30pm.

This year’s parade will be dedicated to military soldiers and first responders.

The route begins at the intersection of Towsontown and Bosley Avenue and will continue down Allegheny and Washington Avenues.

Costumed characters such as Doc from Towson University and Smokey the Bear are expected to make appearances along with local dance groups, marching bands, antique cars, floats, and fire trucks.

This year’s band lineup will include the Fire Brigade Pipes and Drums of Greater Baltimore, White Sabers, Citywide Gold Stars Theme Marching Band, and others.

The Towson Chamber puts the event on through donations from local organizations and businesses.

If you wish to, donations can be mailed to the Chamber Office at 44 W. Chesapeake Avenue, Towson Md., or can be submitted online at www.towsonparade.com.

