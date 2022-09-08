Tour vintage planes at Martin State Airport for Fleet Week

MIDDLE RIVER, Md (WMAR) — Most of the fleet week and flyover events are in Baltimore City but there’s also a full weekend of fun going on at Martin State Airport in Baltimore County.

The airport is holding an open house this weekend, so you can see planes and the aviation museum for free.

The Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum chronicles the history of aviation in Middle River and the community contributions through Lockheed.

Middle River was built on planes. Glenn L. Martin started the plant back in 1929 and built the community around it, employing many people who had a hand in producing planes used during World War II.

Walking through the museum, you’ll see miniature planes, exhibits on major milestones and information about the people who worked there and shaped aviation for decades to come.

“This is the place of the quintessential Rosie the Riveter, where the women in World War II built most of the airplanes and we tell that story. We are the connection to that heritage and now that the Martin Company is leaving Middle River we’re the only connection to that heritage,” said museum executive director Gustavus McLeod.

McLeod hopes the museum inspires young people to go into aviation.

“Traffic controls, mechanics, pilots and all the aviation fields, so that’s what we do. We inspire and motivate and by showing our history we honor the past and help our future,” said McLeod.

Along with the exhibits, visitors can explore vintage military aircraft and tour a 1950s commercial plane, meet Navy pilots and enjoy live music by Navy bands.

The open house is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. There is no parking on airport property, so follow the signs for separate lots and shuttle buses will be running throughout the day.