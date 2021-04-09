Total Health Care debuts mobile health outreach unit

BALTIMORE — A new resource to help people who may not be able have easy access to health care.

Total Health Care debuted its mobile health outreach unit at St. James Episcopal Church on Friday.

This is an expansion of its ongoing efforts to provide vital health care screenings, services and education to people in Baltimore.

"It's very important because COVID has had a devastating impact on people of color, in poor communities and communities that haven't had access to adequate care and so it's very important we engage them. Come to where they are and ensure they get that care and delivery of the vaccine. It also helps us deal with any issues people might have in terms of their understanding of the vaccine."

While today's event focused on providing COVID-19 testing, Total Health Care expects to soon also offer COVID-19 vaccinations through the mobile health outreach unit, as well as AIDS/HIV testing and other screenings.