Topgolf to begin construction in Baltimore on new state-of-the-art venue design, expected to open in 2022

BALTIMORE — Topgolf to begin construction in the greater Baltimore area with a new, state-of-the-art venue.

The venue, expected to open in 2022, will be the first location to serve the Baltimore community and third serving the state of Maryland, joining Topgolf Germantown and Topgolf National Harbor.

Topgolf Baltimore will be located across nearly six acres of land in the Southern Gateway Entertainment District.

Topgolf Baltimore will feature a first-of-its-kind design for the company as it introduces a skylit central atrium to Topgolf's architecture portfolio.

With comfortable seating, yard games, and a giant video wall, the skylit central atrium creates a hang-out spot and connects the fun of hitting bays with the action of our patio, bars and roof terraces.

Guests can experience the unique technology-driven fun that communities have grown to know and love in an open-air and safe multi-level environment.

The experience features point-scoring games in outdoor hitting bays, seasonal chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming for all ages. Additionally, Topgolf will offer private event rooms for corporate meetings, celebrations and more.

Topgolf Baltimore will break ground in the coming weeks and will be located at the intersection of Stockholm and Warner streets overlooking the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River and adjacent to Horseshoe Casino Baltimore and M&T Bank Stadium.

The new, three-level venue, which is expected to employ more than 500 associates once open, will feature 90 hitting bays, plus a full-service restaurant and bar and event space for corporate and social events.

The addition of Topgolf to the Warner Street corridor will significantly expand the area's entertainment offerings as the Southern Gateway's redevelopment continues.

The highly anticipated venue is part of a development with the City of Baltimore, the Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC) and Horseshoe Baltimore's ownership group.

Visit the Topgolf Baltimore location page for the latest updates on progress and anticipated opening date, or follow @Topgolf on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.