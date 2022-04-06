Top two leading scorers from Maryland women's basketball team to enter transfer portal

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Two leading scorers from Maryland's women's basketball team are leaving College Park.

A week after the Terps playing in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, Angel Reese and Ashley Owusu announced they are entering the transfer portal.

BREAKING: #Terps leading scorer Angel Reese tweets that she is entering the transfer portal. Baltimore native and one of the best players in the country.



Program-shifting day as the news comes just hours after second-leading scorer Ashley Owusu announces she is in the portal. — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) April 6, 2022

Reese, a Baltimore native who played high school basketball at St. Frances Academy, led Maryland with 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this past season.

Reese scored 25 points in the Terps' 72-66 loss to Stanford on March 25 in the Sweet 16. She had 21 points in a second-round win over Florida Gulf Coast.

Owusu, from Woodbridge, Va., posted 14.3 points per game. She scored 24 and 20 points, respectively, in the first two NCAA Tournament games.

"I have never started anything that I haven't finished, and finishing was the plan when I decided to come to College Park," Owusu said in a social media post. "My goal was to have a great career here and to win a national championship alongside an amazing team. I could picture my jersey hanging in the rafters at Xfinity Center. Unfortunately, events that have transpired on and off the court this year have led me to make the very difficult but necessary decision to continue my education and basketball career elsewhere. I want to thank the University of Maryland, my teammates, and Terp nation for accepting me and supporting me for the past three seasons. I ask that you please respect my privacy and pray for me and my family as I place my name in the transfer portal."

Maryland finished this past season with a 23-9 record.

