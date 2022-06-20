John Waters, filmmaker from Baltimore, to be inducted to 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — John Waters will accomplish a dream set out by most movie stars and filmmakers in Hollywood.

The Baltimore native will have a star with his name on it on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He was selected by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to be inducted into iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

Waters wrote and directed the comedic film Hairspray (1988), along with Polyester (1981), Cry-Baby (1990), Serial Mom (1994), Pecker (1998) and Cecil B. Demented (2000). He also appeared as an action in Sweet and Lowdown (1999), Seed of Chucky (2004), 'Til Death Do Us Part (2007), Excision (2012) and Suburban Gothic (2014).

Waters, 76 years old, also created production company, Dreamland Productions, which included cast and crew from Baltimore.

He will be joined by other honorees, including Ludacris, Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, Juanita Moore and Paul Walker for their work in the film industry.

Also honored in the 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame will be Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris and Ellen Pompeo for their work in television, while Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E., Jonas Brothers, Lenny Kravitz, Blake Shelton, Charlie Wilson and Jenni Rivera will be honored for their music recording.

Waters, who is an openly gay man, attended junior high school in Towson, and then Calvert Hall College High School before graduating from Boys' Latin School of Maryland.