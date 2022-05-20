Toddler freed during carjacking in Severn

SEVERN, Md. — A carjacking along Telegraph Road in Severn leaves longtime residents like Jose and Carmen Matos wondering if they’ve out stayed their welcome.

“It’s been getting worse,” said Carmen. “So, I guess I’m going to have cameras everywhere in and out.”

“Or sell the house,” added Jose.

“Or sell the house,” repeated his wife.

One of the Matos’ neighbors arrived pulled in their driveway at about eleven o’clock on Thursday night and were met by four men wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

“Brandished handguns. Ordered him out of the vehicle,” said Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. Chris Anderson. “The gentleman got out of his vehicle and asked them, ‘Hey, can I get my son out of the back of the car?’ The suspects actually allowed the victim to get his son out of the car and they jumped in the car and fled.”

At this point, police have no evidence the crime was targeted, but we spoke with the victim, who did not wish to be identified, and he says he has been parking his car right along well traveled Telegraph Road each day for more than a year now.

And this isn’t just any car.

It’s a luxury model that on the re-sale market could fetch as much as $70,000.

“It’s a very distinctive vehicle. It’s a 2018 BMW M3 in a very distinctive blue,” said Anderson.

And there’s a distinct possibility it stuck out to passersby.

With an even more expensive Porsche Cayenne sitting in the Matos’ driveway down the street, they say they’re not taking any chances.

“My son’s car is here and I don’t want it to catch any attention so we’re cleaning it and we’re going to take it back to him,” said Jose Matos. “It’s a safer area.”

“So, it will be gone by tonight?” I asked.

“Definitely, in the next 30 minutes,” he replied.