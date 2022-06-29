BALTIMORE — This event occurred 10 years ago and traveled from Illinois to the Mid-Atlantic over 12 hours.

Derecho is Spanish for widespread, long-lived wind storm

The storm was a Progressive Derecho.

Derecho event

Maryland gets one every 2-4 years and the storm produced 70-80 mph winds.

Severe winds moved through Maryland during the evening hours.

BWI read 66 mph wind gusts around 11 p.m.

Trees and power lines were downed throughout the Baltimore Metro area.

Storm Damage graphic

Over 1 million residents were without power heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

Some lost power for up to 10 days.

Derecho affected 7 states and caused up to $2.9 billion in damages.