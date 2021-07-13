To-go booze back on the menu in Baltimore County

TOWSON, Md. — Booze to go is back on in Baltimore County.

The County Board of Liquor Licenses held a hearing today to decide on extending the policy.

There are some new rules— you’ve got to get food with your cocktails, and you can go all out with two regulated size drinks per order.

It’s the slow season for Towson— and business owners say it’s slower than normal this year.

“With our catering we’ve seen that start picking up but those are dates down the road,” said Nick Zahirsky the General Manager of CVP Towson. “It is definitely down easily 40 percent. There are still people that don’t want to come inside regardless of vaccination rates and COVID cases.”

Zahirsky said they’ve struggled to hire staff, but having the to go revenue stream allows them to have more bartenders on staff to make drinks.

“It’s definitely an extra revenue stream. It’s not overwhelming and it’s not going to take over the mainstay of bar crowd business. It is another thing to get our product, our recipe orange crushes out into the public.”

The policy to allow to go drinks expired June 31 with the state of emergency.

The Baltimore County Liquor Board voted to extend the decision with new rules after a State Senator Shelly Hettleman created a bill.

“We see this as a an economic assistance program,” Hettleman said. “But it's also being responsive to constituents who have enjoyed this and at least in our county seem to be enjoying it responsibly.

It’s up to each individual county liquor board to decide to extend the policy.

So far Anne Arundel County has opted in and Baltimore City has opted out.