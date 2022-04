ORLANDO — You still have time to place your bet to become the next millionaire. The Powerball Jackpot is now at $421 million.

If you take the cash option, it will be 252 point one million dollars.

No one won the grand prize in Saturday night's drawing.

But more than 1.2 million tickets won cash prizes. That includes two tickets sold in Arizona and Florida that matched all five white balls to win 1 million each.

The next drawing is Monday at 11pm .