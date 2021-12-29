Time to get your Christmas Tree's ready for recycling!

TOWSON, Md. — Ready to get rid of your Christmas tree? It's almost time for tree recycling collections in Baltimore County.

The collection of live Christmas trees begins of January 9 and will take place over two weeks.

Pickup dates vary by location and are not scheduled in advance. Officials say residents must place their trees out by January 15 to ensure collection.

Christmas trees will not necessarily be collected on your scheduled trash or recycling day—please leave trees out until collection occurs.

Place the trees out for pick-up at the same location where you would normally place trash and recycling, and make sure to follow these rules when doing so:

Only set out live (not artificial) trees.

Set out the tree only (no lights, decorations, tinsel, bags, tree stands, etc.).

County residents who live in apartments or condominiums should follow their property manager’s rules when recycling their trees.