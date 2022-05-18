Time to get ready for pool season!

BALTIMORE — The temperatures are heating up so you know what that means! It's swim season!

Starting Saturday, May 28, four park pool locations: Patterson, Roosevelt, Clifton and Riverside Park Pools will reopen!

On June 11, the annual pool opening event, Big Splash will mark the return of the newly renovated Druid Hill Park Pool at 11 a.m.!

Pool Schedule and Information

Park Pools:

Patterson, Roosevelt, Clifton and Riverside Park Pools will open on weekends only through June 15. They will also open for Memorial Day.

Starting June 16, Park Pools will open seven days a week through September 5.

Hours:

Monday – Friday, 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Walk-to Pools and Splash Pads:

City neighborhood pools and splash pads will operate six days a week from June 16 through August 21.

Monday – Friday, 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Sunday/Holiday, closed

Indoor Pools:

City-operated indoor pools will open for aquatic programming only for the 2022 summer swim season.

Pool admission is free for guests, but reservations are strongly encouraged.