TIME organization continues to serve residents by offering free grooming

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The TIME Organization is a community-based outpatient mental health clinic serving Baltimore City and its surrounding counties. The company has been counseling residents for more than two decades.

"So we provide individual counseling, family concealing, group concealing. We also provide medication management," said Shareese Kess, Director of Community based program development.

They accept Medicare and Medicaid and state insurance. If you don't have any of those, they will help you find some insurance. The TIME Organization is always evolving.

As part of the behavior health counseling treatments, in their Edmondson Ave office, they offer free grooming for their clients, men and women. With that success, now they are opening a self care station in Glen Burnie.

"And when you provide grooming services you help that individual to restore with dignity. You provide them with the appearance to achieve their goals, whether it is through employment, vocational services, or social skills, social goals," said Kess.

Kess is with the TIME Organization. They have brought in Robert Cradle with Rob's Barbershop Community Foundation.

He is here in the Glen Burnie office to set up grooming stations. His group has been helping men and women look better to be better.

"It prepares them for somethings like work interviews, work and school," Cradle said.

When people want to change their behavioral health they tend to concentrate on their inner beauty, but after the grooming and they see the change in their appearance, their confidence goes through the roof.

"They are absolutely ecstatic when they leave. Some of them sing when they're completed so it's a great thing," Cradle added.

The Glen Burnie self care stations should be in place by the end of this month.

"When you see yourself looking good, you know that you can do better. You can do good, you can achieve your goal," said Kess.