Tillamook Ice Cream Truck rolls into Baltimore this summer

Looking for a different type of ice-cream truck this summer?

Tillamook, the Oregon-based company whose ice cream is typically found in supermarket freezers, now has a truck that's coming to the Baltimore area (as well as Washington, D.C. and Atlanta) this summer.

The Tillamook Ice Cream Truck will be coming to "high-traffic locations" between July 15 and August 28, according to a press release.

You'll be able to choose from six flavors - Oregon strawberry, old-fashioned vanilla, Tillamook mudslide, mint chocolate chip, peaches & cream, and butter pecan. Note that the truck is cash free.

Here is the schedule for the Baltimore area:

— Friday, July 15: Bel Air's Summer Movie Night: "Goonies." Shamrock Park, 39 N. Hickory Avenue in Bel Air. 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

— Saturday, July 16: Clark's Elioak Farm. 10500 Clarksville Pike in Ellicott City. 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

— Sunday, July 17: Savage Mill. 8600 Foundry Street in Savage. Noon - 5 p.m.

— Wednesday, July 20: Food Truck Night at Pikesville firehouse. 40 East Sudbrook Lane in Pikesville. 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

— Thursday, July 21: The Sandlot (league night). 1299 Dock Street in Baltimore. TBD 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

— Friday, July 22: Turf Valley Resort. 2700 Turf Valley Road in Ellicott City. Noon - 7 p.m.

— Saturday, July 23: Crab Fest at Sagamore Spirit Distillery. 301 E. Cromwell Street in Baltimore. Noon - 6 p.m.

— Sunday, July 24: Savage Mill. 8600 Foundry Street in Savage. Noon - 5 p.m.

— Wednesday, July 27: Savage Mill. 8600 Foundry Street in Savage. Noon - 5 p.m.

— Thursday, July 28: The Sandlot (league night). 1299 Dock Street in Baltimore. TBD 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

— Friday, July 29: Turf Valley Resort. 2700 Turf Valley Road in Ellicott City. Noon - 7 p.m.

— Saturday, July 30: Clark's Elioak Farm. 10500 Clarksville Pike in Ellicott City. 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

— Sunday, July 31: Savage Mill. 8600 Foundry Street in Savage. Noon - 5 p.m.

— Wednesday, Aug. 3: Food Truck Night at the Pikesville firehouse. 40 East Sudbrook Lane in Pikesville. 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

— Thursday, Aug. 4: The Sandlot (league night). 1299 Dock Street in Baltimore. 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

— Friday, Aug. 5: Bel Air First Fridays. 121 S. Main Street in Bel Air. Awaiting confirmation time.

— Saturday, Aug. 6: Manor Hill Brewing. 4411 Manor Lane in Ellicott City. Noon - 7 p.m.

— Sunday, Aug. 7: Savage Mill. 8600 Foundry Street in Savage. Noon - 5 p.m.

— Wednesday, Aug. 10: Savage Mill. 8600 Foundry Street in Savage. Noon - 5 p.m.

— Thursday, Aug. 11: The Sandlot (league night). 1299 Dock Street in Baltimore. TBD 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

— Friday, Aug. 12: Sherwood Gardens Movie Night. Movie TBD. 4310 Underwood Road in Baltimore. 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

— Saturday, Aug. 13: The Sandlot (TBD). 1299 Dock Street in Baltimore. TBD Noon - 10 p.m.

— Sunday, Aug. 14: Savage Mill. 8600 Foundry Street in Savage. Noon - 5 p.m.

— Wednesday, Aug. 17: TBD Food Truck Night at Pikesville firehouse. 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

— Thursday, Aug. 18: The Sandlot (league night). 1299 Dock Street in Baltimore. TBD 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

— Friday, Aug. 19. TBD The Sandlot. 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

— Saturday, Aug. 20: Major League Quidditch Championship. Troy Park, 6500 Mansion Lane, Elkridge. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

— Sunday, Aug. 21: Savage Mill. 8600 Foundry Street in Savage. Noon - 5 p.m.

— Wednesday, Aug. 24: Savage Mill. Noon - 5 p.m.

— Thursday, Aug. 25: The Sandlot (league night). 1299 Dock Street in Baltimore. TBD 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

— Friday, Aug. 26: Turf Valley Resort. 2700 Turf Valley Road in Ellicott City. 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

— Saturday, Aug. 27. TBD The Sandlot. TBD noon - 10 p.m.

— Sunday, Aug. 28: Savage Mill. 8600 Foundry Street in Savage. Noon - 5 p.m.

Besides the ice cream, the Tillamook truck will also offer coupons and special-edition swag.

