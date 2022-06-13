Watch
TikTok star donates hundreds of lego sets to children's hospital

Posted at 6:29 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 18:31:33-04

BALTIMORE — After breaking three Guinness World Records for walking barefoot on legos, TikTok star Russell Cassevah knows what it's like to fight through pain.

Now he uses legos to help children in hospitals fight through theirs.

Today his "Little bricks" charity donated hundreds of lego sets to Mt. Washington pediatric hospital.

With the help of his TikTok followers, they purchased over $1,300 worth of legos, enough for each child to get a set.

This is the 5th hospital they've donated to this year as part of a nationwide tour with a goal of reaching $100,000 in donated legos.

And his record breaking charity isn't stopping there.

"We're gonna be in Philly and we're building the world's largest word, we're building the word love out of lego. Over 10,000 lego bricks 10 feet tall, 23 feet long and when we're done we're hoping to bring it to chkd our local children's hospital to house it in their lobby. It gives me goose bumps," said Cassevah.

