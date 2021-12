BALTIMORE — Police from around the country have been investigating an anonymous threat on TikTok, targeting schools.

The post which reportedly originated in Arizona, alleged that planned school shootings would take place on Friday, December 17.

According to a tweet from Baltimore County Public Schools, police have found the threat to not be credible.

"We want to continue to encourage members of Team BCPS to report suspicious or threatening activities or postings," the school system tweeted.