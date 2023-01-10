TikTok car theft challenge leads to arrests, suspects primarily teenagers

SAVAGE, Md. — Car thieves are targeting Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufactured without standard anti-theft devices and it's not just in Howard County.

It’s virtually everywhere.

“They have a vulnerability that makes it very easy to start without a key, without anything,” said Seth Hoffman of the Howard County Police Department, “All you have to do is pop the ignition and 30 seconds later you’re on the road.”

The practice of stealing these cars, fueled by a social media challenge on TikTok, has driven up car thefts in the county primarily by juveniles, leading to a recent pair of arrests in Savage involving a pair of teens, including one who is just 15-years-old.

“So, we’re working on these. They’re a lot of young kids,” added Hoffman. “We’re talking 15… 16-years-old, who are doing it just kind of for fun.”

The vehicles in question include all Kia models ranging from 2011 to 2021 and Hyundais spanning from 2015 to 2021.

If you happen to own any of the models in question, police do have some tips to help you from becoming the next victim.

“So the best way, the best deterrent right now, and this is old school is to get one of those clubs for your steering wheel,” said Hoffman. “Park in a personal garage if you have it or a secure lot. That’s another way.”

Kia has offered its customers free steering wheel locks, and Hyundai has come up with security kits you can purchase, but with installation, those can cost several hundreds of dollars.