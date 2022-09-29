Tiki Lee's in Sparrows Point teaches kids the joys of fishing

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — It is on the verge of becoming the White Marlin open for kids. It is the brainchild of Tony Sapanero, who has taken his winnings from the Marlin to give kids a day on the water.

Three little girls sitting on the dock of back river.

"We have a lot of fun," said the girls.

Sapanero's toes were small and when he was nine, he went wishing for the first time and the sport caught him.

"It's like turning the world upside down because you look out here and see flat underneath is a whole other world," said Sapanero.

Well, he is bringing in the fishing world.

Now, to Sparrows Point where 200 anglers are expected.

"We were going out for rockfish, but we reeled in catfish and I said I reeled that in," said one girl.

Kids as young as three can catch catfish, carp, snakehead rock and perch for prizes. It looks like a price is right showcase.

"Anybody who comes to me with an idea showcasing the Chesapeake Bay, I'm all about it," said one person.

Jon Boeshe, who never followed a rule in his life, is now setting the rules.

"They can start in their yard, their docks, their boats," said one person.

They have to be above the bay bridge and below the Conwingo Lines, in at 9:00 out at 3:30.

"Get off iPad, get out, enjoy the water, learn how to fish," said one person.

This is the scoreboard and a place where champions stand.

"They were literally carrying the fish like a baby doll hooked in his arm, very proud," said one person.

And how proud Sapanero must be teaching the area that raised him how to take life outside.

"I asked Sapanero why are you doing this to get out of the pond and out on the water," said one person.

Now, his superior design and restoration company is the lead sponsor and he has chartered a boat for cub scouts to take their first ride on the water.

"I want them to enjoy nature and love it," said Keith Ranlett.

A proud papa after his two girls reeled in their fish story.

The adrenaline of catching a big fish, I would ship going to school and being on the bay everyday, I would," said one person.

The event that catches you.