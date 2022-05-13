Tickets are still available for Preakness and Black-Eyed Susan Day events

BALTIMORE — May in Baltimore means it's time to break out the straw hats.

Black-Eyed Susan Day is a week away to kick off the 147th Preakness Stakes on May 21.

Besides Black-Eyed Susan Day, Preakness Live also takes place on Friday, May 20. Preakness Live will bring some of the biggest names in the culinary world, art, and music to Baltimore.

A lot of people like Preakness for the horse racing as much as the experience of just being there. Tickets are still available for those who enjoy events like Preakness Live or Infield Fest.

This year is the 98th Black-Eyed Susan Day, which features the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes in which three-year-old fillies will run over a mile and 1/8th course.

The Maryland Jockey club renamed the historic race to honor the late George E. Mitchell and his work within the Park Heights community where the Pimlico race course is located.

Preakness live will feature names like Megan Thee Stallion, Ms. Lauryn Hill and DJ Quicksilva, along with Top Chef’s Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, plus celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson.

Tickets to Preakness Live are $59 for general admission or $175 for VIP.

Tickets are also still available for Infield Fest on Preakness Day, Saturday, May 21.

Those tickets start at $85 for general admission and go up to $199 for VIP.

Performing at Infield Fest this year are DJ Marshmello, Grammy-award winning artists The Chainsmokers, and Moneybagg Yo.

Meanwhile, one thing fans won't see at Preakness is the Kentucky Derby's surprise long shot winner, Rich Strike.

Rich Strike's owner Rick Dawson said had Rich Strike not run at the Kentucky Derby, it would have run at Preakness. However, after winning the derby, Dawson is focused on his horse's health.

Although Rich Strike won’t have a shot at being a Triple Crown winner, Dawson is giving his horse a few more weeks recovery time and rest so it can be ready to run at the Belmont Stakes on June 11th.

Now that sports betting is legal in Maryland, horse racing fans will be able to head to their local casino and place their bets on their favorite horse to win Preakness.