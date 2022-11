ELKTON, Md. — A Thursday morning house fire in Elkton has left one person dead and another critically injured.

Crews from the Singerly Fire Company were called to the unit block of Walnut Grove Road, just after 7am.

Arriving units discovered an injured woman outside and a second victim inside a camper behind the home.

The woman was helicoptered to Hopkins Bayview Hospital, while the other individual died on scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.