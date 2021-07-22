Watch
Thursday morning gas leak forces Glen Burnie MVA to evacuate, close

Posted at 4:00 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 16:00:56-04

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A gas leak forced customers and staff at the MVA in Glen Burnie to evacuate Thursday morning.

It happened around 10:30am at the branch on Ritchie Highway.

The leak was reportedly caused by a damaged gas main on the parking lot of the building, which is currently under construction.

Within a couple hours, following an inspection, BGE and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department gave the incident an all clear.

As a precaution, the MVA remained closed the rest of the day, with plans to reopen Friday.

Customers who had their appointments impacted, will be contacted to reschedule.

