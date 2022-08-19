Watch Now
Three-year-old girl found safe after found inside stolen car

Posted at 4:03 AM, Aug 19, 2022
BALTIMORE — A three-year-old girl is safe after police say she was found inside a stolen car in North Baltimore.

Police say around 8:21 p.m. Thursday night, a woman flagged down a foot patrol officer. That woman told police she parked her car along the 900 block of Montpelier Street and left the car running while she went into a home.

The woman says when she came back out, the car, with the toddler inside, was gone.

Police say they found the car a short time later crashed in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road.

The girl was still inside and police say she was unharmed.

The thieves took off. No arrests have been made.

