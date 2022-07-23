Three teens hospitalized following a triple shooting in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Three teens are hospitalized following a triple shooting in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday morning.

A little after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of N. Potomac Street for a shot spotter alert.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male and two women, ages 15 and 16, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The three were taken to an area hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

RELATED: July 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

This is one of four shootings that happened in Baltimore City between late Friday night and Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.