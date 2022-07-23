Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three teens hospitalized following a triple shooting in Southeast Baltimore

Crime Scene
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 18:13:49-04

BALTIMORE — Three teens are hospitalized following a triple shooting in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday morning.

A little after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of N. Potomac Street for a shot spotter alert.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male and two women, ages 15 and 16, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The three were taken to an area hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

RELATED: July 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

This is one of four shootings that happened in Baltimore City between late Friday night and Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019