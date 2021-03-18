Three teenagers shot in Cecil County while in stolen vehicles

CECIL COUNTY — Three teenagers were shot in Cecil County while in stolen vehicles.

On Thursday, at about 3:00 a.m., the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls for suspects committing thefts from motor vehicles in the areas of the Persimmon Creek and West Creek Village Apartment neighborhoods.

While deputies were responding to the scene, the Sheriff's Office received several additional calls for shots fired in the area of Fletchwood Road and West Creek Village Drive Elkton.

Deputies were then called to the 900 block of Elk Mills Road for reported shooting victims at that location.

When deputies arrived, they saw a vehicle reported stolen through New Jersey with seven occupants, six identified as juveniles.

The adult occupant was identified as an 18-year-old man who had an outstanding warrant in Pennsylvania.

Deputies made contact with two teenage girls who were suffering from gunshot wounds. The first victim was identified as a 15-year-old girl from Wilmington, Delaware who had been shot in the facial area.

The second victim was identified as a 14-year-old girl from Wilmington, Delaware who had been shot in the leg.

Deputies also observed that the vehicle had been damaged from apparent gunfire.

Deputies were then notified that an additional gunshot victim was located at Cherry Hill Plaza in the unit block of Beauchamp Road Elkton.

They responded to that location and found a single occupant inside a vehicle that was also reported stolen through New Jersey. The vehicle also had visual damage from apparent gunfire.

The occupant was also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was identified as a 15-year-old boy from Wilmington, Delaware who had been shot in the arm.

Deputies learned that other occupants of the vehicle had fled the area prior to their arrival.

All of the gunshots victims were taken to Christiana Hospital where they received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicles were seized by Sheriff’s Office detective pursuant to the investigation. The initial investigation revealed that the occupants of both vehicles had traveled to the West Creek Village Drive area together from Wilmington, Delaware.

Information was obtained that an unknown vehicle approached both vehicles and fired several gunshots hitting both vehicles and the victims.

The 18-year-old was charged as a fugitive from justice in reference to the outstanding warrant for theft in Pennsylvania. He was identified as Josiah Brown.

Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies have also taken multiple theft and attempted theft complaints from residents in the Persimmon Creek and West Creek Village Apartment neighborhoods.

The investigation into the triple shooting, the stolen vehicles, and the thefts from motor vehicles is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident can contact Detective Tyler Price at (410) 392 2124.