Three teenagers arrested after stolen vehicle crashes through local business

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Officers responded to the firearm retailer, Worth a Shot, for a side glass burglary alarm early Wednesday morning.

When the first officer arrived on the scene, they saw a vehicle crashed through the side of the business. The officer then encountered three suspects inside trying to steal firearms from the display cases.

One person was taken into custody as the other two ran. When more officers arrived, the other two suspects were found a short distance away and taken into custody. One of the suspects was carrying a loaded handgun.

Two of the suspects were 16 and the one carrying the loaded weapon was 15.

The vehicle that crashed through the business was also used in an armed carjacking just hours before this burglary.

