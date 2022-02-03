Watch
Three suspects arrested and charged in connection to January 15 shooting in Fells Point.

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 12:19 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 12:32:10-05

FELLS POINT, Md. — Southeast District detectives arrested and charged three suspects in connection with the Jan.15 Fells Point shooting.

Nathan Presbury, Luciano Bruno, and Ronald Maranto were arrested and criminally charged with first-degree attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, among other offenses related to the crime.

At approximately 1:04 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 1700 block of Thames Street to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

After speaking with witnesses, detectives uncovered that the shooting occurred following a physical altercation that erupted inside a local establishment. Witnesses say the perpetrators got into an SUV after leaving the establishment and shot the victim from inside.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After identifying the suspects involved, detectives arrested the three on Feb. 2.

All three suspects are currently being held without bail pending trial.

