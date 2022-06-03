Watch
Three-story vacant home collapses on Edmondson Avenue

Erick Ferris, WMAR-2
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 12:59:35-04

BALTIMORE — A three-story vacant home collapsed Friday morning on Edmondson Avenue.

Online records show a vacant building notice was issued for the structure on May 11.

The property itself was reportedly purchased for $7000 back in April by MABM Enterprises LLC.

A city permit was also issued May 31 to do some interior demolition on the property.

Luckily, no one was injured in the collapse. Traffic was also not impacted.

Currently it's believed there are more than 14,800 vacant homes in Baltimore City.

Over the last year, WMAR-2 News has worked to provide extensive coverage into the vacant home issues facing Baltimore residents each day.

Read more about that here.

