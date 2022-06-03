Three-story vacant home collapses on Edmondson Avenue

BALTIMORE — A three-story vacant home collapsed Friday morning on Edmondson Avenue.
Online records show a vacant building notice was issued for the structure on May 11.
The property itself was reportedly purchased for $7000 back in April by MABM Enterprises LLC.
A city permit was also issued May 31 to do some interior demolition on the property.
Luckily, no one was injured in the collapse. Traffic was also not impacted.
3-story vacant residential structure collapse: 1608 Edmondson Ave. No traffic impediments. #Baltimore #HarlemPark pic.twitter.com/SyJabHtj70— Erick Ferris (@erick_ferris) June 3, 2022
Currently it's believed there are more than 14,800 vacant homes in Baltimore City.
Over the last year, WMAR-2 News has worked to provide extensive coverage into the vacant home issues facing Baltimore residents each day.
