Three repeat offenders found guilty Tuesday in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Three repeat offenders have been found guilty of various offenses including drug distribution, firearm violations, and rape in their respective cases.

According to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, Delvin Ford, Raymond Hamilton, and David Kelly were all convicted on Tuesday.

Ford was found guilty of Possession of a Firearm After Being Disqualified and Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun and faces a maximum sentence of 18 years with the first five years not eligible for parole.

Hamilton was found guilty of Firearm Drug Trafficking, CDS - Possession of Firearms, Possession of a Regulated Firearm, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute.

He was sentenced to 15 years, suspending all but five years without parole and two years’ probation.

Kelly was found guilty of Second Degree Rape and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.