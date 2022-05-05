Three people injured in shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Three people were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore.
Officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 3500 block of Belair Road.
Police are investigating a triple shooting right now near Belair and Pelham.— Brittney Verner (@BrittneyVerner) May 5, 2022
Avoid the area if you can as their crime scene is blocking multiple streets causing traffic delays.
Avoid the area if you can as their crime scene is blocking multiple streets causing traffic delays.
Officers found three victims who took off to different areas for safety, according to Baltimore City Police.
Two 30 year olds and a 51 year old were taken to the hospital with injuries. There condition is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2444. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.