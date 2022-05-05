Three people injured in shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Three people were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 3500 block of Belair Road.

Police are investigating a triple shooting right now near Belair and Pelham.



Avoid the area if you can as their crime scene is blocking multiple streets causing traffic delays.



— Brittney Verner (@BrittneyVerner) May 5, 2022

Officers found three victims who took off to different areas for safety, according to Baltimore City Police.

Two 30 year olds and a 51 year old were taken to the hospital with injuries. There condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2444. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

