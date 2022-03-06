Watch
Three people injured and dozens evacuated due to carbon monoxide incident

Posted at 3:25 PM, Mar 06, 2022
BALTIMORE — A dozen of residents were evacuated from their homes Sunday morning after a high amount of carbon monoxide was detected in an apartment building in Northeast Baltimore.

Firefighters responded to 3800 block Clarks Lane. When fire crews arrived, they detected high amount of carbon monoxide and evacuated residents from the building.

According to City Fire, the source has been located and stopped.

Three people were transported to an area hospital, where their condition is unknown at this time.

