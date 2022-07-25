Three more killed by gun violence in Baltimore City over weekend

BALTIMORE — Three people were killed, with 13 shootings, over the weekend in Baltimore City.

Baltimore Police said, aside from the three homicide victims, 15 other people were shot, but are expected to survive, between Friday and Sunday.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, 42-year-old Tony Dewitt was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Montpelier Street. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, 47-year-old Daniel Covington was shot and killed in the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, a man died after he was shot in the 3400 block of 7th Street.

Baltimore Police are now investigating 203 murders since the start of 2022.

Officers also responded to 30 robberies in Baltimore City over the weekend.

In that same time span, officers made more than 70 arrests to include six handgun arrests, three robbery arrests, five narcotics arrests and two stolen auto arrests. Additionally, three robbery warrants were issued and one attempted murder warrant was served.