Three men shot on Thames Street earlier in June, police looking for persons of interest

BALTIMORE — Three men were shot in the 1700 block of Thames Street on June 6.

According to police, the 21, 24 and 26 year old men were shot just after midnight in the area.

All three victims were transported to an area hospital. Two victims were treated and released while the third is still being treated and listed in stable condition.

These shootings are being investigated as two separate incidents. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2422.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Investigators are looking for persons of interest located in the photo above.