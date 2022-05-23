Three men sentenced to life in prison for shootings across Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Three men have been sentenced to life in prison for shootings across Baltimore City.

In November 2020, 35-year-old Nathaniel Carter was shot in the 4400 block of Plainfield Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after arrival.

Police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Clark and charged him with 1st Degree Murder. He pleaded guilty on May 18 and was sentenced to Life, suspending all but 40 years and five years of probation; 20 years with the first 5 years ineligible for parole; and ten years.

In February 2021, Franklin Randall shot a person in the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road. Randall was sentenced to Life suspend all but 20 years, with the first 5 years without parole and served concurrently, as well as 5 years of supervision probation.

In April 2021, Raymond Roman shot and killed 43-year-old Kevin Adams in the 1800 block of North Rosedale Street. Surveillance footage captured Roman chasing the victim on foot around Tiffany Square before shooting him.

Roman was sentenced to Life, suspending all but 35 years.