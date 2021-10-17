Three men injured in West Baltimore shooting Sunday evening

BALTIMORE — Officers from Baltimore City's Western District were patrolling in the area of Smallwood Avenue when they heard discharging coming from the 1600 block of Ruxton Avenue.

When officers arrived at the location, officers located two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. A 23-year-old male and a 44-year-old male victim both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Sometime later a third shooting victim walked into an area hospital seeking treatment. When officers arrived to the hospital they located a 22-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his right bicep.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim stated to officers he was in the 1600 block of Ruxton Avenue when he was shot.

Western District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.