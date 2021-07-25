Three killed in a Pasadena single vehicle crash late Saturday night

PASADENA, Md. — Three people were killed in Pasadena Saturday night in a car crash, according to Anne Arundel Police.

At a little before 10:35 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle crash on westbound Route 100 near the Route 10 interchange.

This crash was witnessed by an off-duty officer, who saw the vehicle traveling westbound Route 100 west, prior to the Route 10 interchange, at high speeds and in a reckless manner.

The on-scene investigation revealed that an SUV was traveling westbound on Route 100, approaching the interchange with Route 10, while traveling over the speed limit as determined by evidence at the scene.

The SUV left the roadway and began to rotate in a clockwise direction into a grassy roadside culvert that was lined with numerous trees. Its tires dug into the ground as a result from the vehicles velocity and rotation and ultimately started to overturn. At this point, the vehicle struck a large tree and came to rest with the uprooted tree on top of the passenger compartment.

The witnessing officer immediately stopped and requested assistance while rendering aid to the occupants.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department arrived on scene and the three occupants of the SUV were declared deceased at that time.

They were all extracted from the vehicle and transported to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where autopsies will be completed.

The primary cause of the crash appears to be the failure to drive in a single lane and driving at excessive speeds, which contributed to the severity of the injuries.

Preliminarily, alcohol usage appears to be a factor with Toxicology results pending.

However, the crash is being investigated by the Traffic Safety Section.