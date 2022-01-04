Three killed after car and snowplow collide in Burtonsville

BURTONSVILLE, Md. — Three people were killed Monday evening after a car and snowplow collided in Burtonsville.

The deadly crash happened around 6:45pm on the northbound side of Route 29 - Columbia Pike, near Briggs Chaney Road.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said crews freed two women and a man who had been trapped in the collision.

All three died on scene, while another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. None of those involved have been identified.

Although the exact cause of the crash is unclear, a heavy snow storm impacted area roadways for most of the day.