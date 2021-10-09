Three injured in Frederick shooting, suspects on the loose

FREDERICK, md. — Around 1:25 a.m., there was a shooting in the 6700 block of Killdeer Court.

Three people were shot and taken to hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies are currently conducting a canvas of the neighborhood and will be in the area for quite some time. All residents of this area should expect a heavy police presence.

Police are seeking information on potential suspects and asking for the community's help.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-103071.