Three employees at special education day school arrested for child sex abuse

FREDERICK, Md. — Three employees at a special education day school and residential treatment center in Frederick County have been arrested after they were indicted on child abuse and sexual assault charges.

They are identified as Jermaine Thomas, 35, Ariel Eppard, 27 and Wesley Dean 32. They are charged with offenses involving a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl, who were students at the time of the incidents at The Jefferson School, in Jefferson, Md.

The investigation found evidence that indicates Thomas and Eppard committed sexual assaults involving one of the victims on multiple occasions on and off the school campus.

Information also indicated Dean committed sexual offenses involving both victims on the school campus.

The offenses involving the three suspects are alleged to have begun in late 2018 and continued into 2019. Investigators also learned each suspect was a staff member at the school involved in the supervision of students in the residential area.

Thomas is charged with 3 counts of Sex Abuse of a Minor and 7 counts of Child Pornography/Filming a Sex Act.

Eppard is charged with 2 counts of Sex Abuse of a Minor, 2 counts of 4th degree sex offense (Person in position of authority) and 2 counts of a Court-ordered Provider Engaging in Sex Act.

Dean is charged with 1 count of Sex Abuse of a Minor, 1 Count of 4th Degree Sex Offense(Person in position of authority), and 2 counts of Court-ordered Provider Engaging in Sex Act.

All three suspects been taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center where they are being processed.

The investigation is still ongoing.