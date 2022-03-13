Watch
Three dead, one injured during a quadruple shooting Saturday

Posted at 9:33 AM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 09:33:49-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City detectives are investigating a quadruple shooting Saturday in the intersection of Liberty Heights and Gwynn Oak Avenue.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area when they discovered a vehicle with four adult male occupants suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three of the males were unresponsive, and the fourth suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to area hospitals. Medical personnel at the hospital pronounced the three unconscious victims dead.

Homicide investigators were notified, and they took control of the case. Investigators are urging anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2100.

