"Nightmare situation," three children killed in Prince George's County fire

HILCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Three children are dead after a home caught fire overnight Monday in Prince George's County.

Crews were called around 2:21am to the 2400 block of Iverson Sreet in Hilcrest Heights.

Two adults and a child were able to escape on their own before firefighters arrived.

Three other children remained trapped inside the burning two story town home.

Fire crews discovered one of them deceased and rescued two others that were still living at the time.

Both were taken to a hospital where they passed away.

All three victims were under the age of 12, according to officials.

"This is a nightmare situation, absolutely nightmare situation," said Jennifer Donelan, Prince George's County Fire Public Information Director. "The family, this is an unimaginable moment for them."

A firefighter was also hospitalized with minor burns.

Investigators are working to determine if any working smoke alarms were in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.