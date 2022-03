BALTIMORE — Three people have been charged in connection to the January 31 murder of James Moore in Baltimore.

Moore, 31, was shot and killed in the Unit block of Morris Road.

On March 11, police announced first degree murder charges against 38-year-old Ronnie Harris Jr.

Janay Barksdale, 33, and Morgan Reed, 40, are both charged with Accessory After the Fact, Retaliation, and Witness Intimidation.

All three are repeat offenders, according to police.

BPD (Left to Right) Ronnie Harris Jr., Janay Barksdale, and Morgan Reed

No motive was released.