Three Baltimore men facing multiple charges after officer-involved shooting in Virginia

VIRGINIA — Three Baltimore men are facing multiple charges after a non-fatal, officer-involved shooting in Virginia on Thursday.

Virginia State Police say at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was conducting an undercover narcotics operation involving Darius J. Coleman-Galloway, 32, Donate M. Glenn, 26 and Everette W. Schwartz, 31.

Police say the three traveled from Baltimore to deliver an illegal supply of Fentanyl at a prearranged location in the 9800 block of Winchester Road near the Interstate 66 interchange in Front Royal.

As task force members positioned themselves around the vehicle, police say the suspect's Acura purposefully rammed into one of the investigators. The Acura then attempted to flee from investigators.

Police say the vehicle did a U-turn in the parking lot and headed back towards the investigators and that's when task force officers fired at the suspects.

The vehicle then ran off the edge of the parking lot, went up an embankment and came to a stop.

The driver, Coleman-Galloway, and backseat passenger, Glenn, were taken into custody and neither one was injured. Schwartz, who was seated in the front passenger seat, sustained injuries in the shooting. He was then transported on to the hospital for treatment.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office investigator suffered minor injuries and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. No additional law enforcement were injured.

Police say one of the task force investigators who fired his weapon is a Virginia State Police special agent assigned to the Culpeper Field Office and per state police policy, has been placed on leave pending the investigation.

Coleman-Galloway is being held without bond on one felony count of malicious injury to a law enforcement officer, one felony count of assault and one felony conspiracy count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug.

Glenn is being held without bond on one felony conspiracy count of intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug and Schwartz is still being treated for the shooting injury.

He has been charged with one felony conspiracy count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug. Schwartz is also wanted by the Baltimore Police Department on multiple arrest warrants.