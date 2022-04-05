Watch
Three AA County high school seniors earn $20,000 as Dell Scholars

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Three high school seniors in Anne Arundel County have been honored as Dell Scholars by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation!

Shafa Alam of North County High School, Bianca Guffey of Southern High School and Ana Hernandez Valcarcel of Broadneck High School will receive $20,000 scholarships in addition to a laptop computer and printer.

All three of these students are enrolled in AACPS’ Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program which is designed to provide support to students who are "in the 'academic middle' and prepare them to be successful in college through career and college exploration."

Dell Scholars are students who demonstrate their ability and desire to conquer barriers and reach their goals.

